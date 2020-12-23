Fresh Huddersfield Town South America transfer link emerges

Huddersfield Town are interested in signing attacking midfielder Yuri de Oliveira from Flamengo, a report from Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte has claimed.

It was recently reported that the Terriers are keen on a move for Oliveira’s teammate Lincoln, a 20-year-old striker who has scored eight goals in 63 appearances for the Brazilian giants.

Now it seems as though Lincoln may not be the only player who Huddersfield are keen to bring to the John Smith’s Stadium from Flamengo in the January transfer window.

According to this latest update, the Championship club are keen to sign both Lincoln, and de Oliveira on loan, when the window reopens at the turn of next year.

It is thought that de Oliveira is currently working his way back from injury, having made just one senior appearance to date for Flamengo, which came back in September.

The report also states that the Terriers could be set to face competition from elsewhere in their attempts to sign Lincoln, with MLS side FC Cincinatti and Ukrainian giants Dynamo Kyiv also said to be interested in the 20-year-old.

The Terriers are apparently set to explore the South American market more in future transfer windows, as they look to cope with the impact of Brexit on the ability of clubs to do business for players based in Europe.

The Verdict

These are certainly interesting links that are coming out of Huddersfield at the minute.

Flamengo are not are usual source of signings for a Championship club such as the Terriers, but it could be a smart move for them if they are able to pull these deals off.

Given the size of Flamengo within Brazilian football – and indeed beyond – you imagine both de Oliveira and Lincoln will have to have a decent amount of potential and ability to earn themselves a place in their senior squad.

As a result, you imagine both would be able to make a considerable impact for Huddersfield, provided the Terriers get these deals done, and the two players are able to adapt to their prospective new environment.