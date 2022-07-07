Fresh Huddersfield Town managerial twist involving 36-year-old emerges

Huddersfield Town are lining up an approach for Milton Keynes Dons head coach Liam Manning to become their new boss, according to Football Insider.

Terriers fans were left shocked on Thursday morning when it was confirmed that Carlos Corberan had resigned from his post at the John Smith’s Stadium, just over a month after the club lost out in the Championship play-off final against Nottingham Forest.

In a club statement following the Spaniard’s decision, director of football Leigh Bromby confirmed that first-team coach Danny Schofield would ‘step up’ in Corberan’s place, and that he would work with the existing coaching staff ahead of the club’s first match of the new season against Burnley.

However, there has been no official confirmation that Schofield has been appointed as a permanent successor to Corberan, and now it appears that Manning is in the Huddersfield hierarchy’s sights.

The 36-year-old was appointed as Russell Martin’s successor at the Dons last summer and led them to the League One play-offs in his first season as a manager in English football.

Now, Manning is said to be on the Terriers’ wanted list as they seek a full-time Corberan replacement, and he could follow in young midfielder David Kasumu’s footsteps as he swapped the Dons for Huddersfield this week.

The Verdict

There appears to be much confusion over what Danny Schofield’s role actually is going forwards.

Bromby spoke about the former midfielder like he was going to be Corberan’s replacement, but there is no confirmation of that, nor does it explicitly state he will be in charge when Burnley visit in three weeks time.

It would make more sense if Huddersfield took their time and made a move for someone with a little bit of experience, with Manning – despite his young years – seemingly fitting the bill.

His MK Dons side play attractive football and their performances were a big improvement on what was shown under Russell Martin during his year in charge, so you can see why Dean Hoyle is keen on bringing him to Yorkshire.