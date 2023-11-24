Highlights Gillingham appointed Stephen Clemance as the new manager to turn their season around.

Clemance will likely make new additions to the team in January to shape the squad to his liking.

Signing Conor Mahoney on a permanent deal should be a priority for Gillingham due to his improved performance and goal contributions.

Gillingham will hope the arrival of Stephen Clemance as manager can get their season up and running once again.

The Gills made an excellent start to the campaign under former boss Neil Harris, but it was decided by the club that they wanted to go in a different direction and therefore parted ways with Harris.

They took their time in appointing his replacement, but at the beginning of this month, it was announced that Clemence was the man to lead the club forward.

This is the 45-year-old’s first managerial role, and he will have been tasked with getting the club back into League One.

As a new manager coming in midway through the season, he takes over a side that was shaped by the previous manager. Gillingham made several new additions in the summer, and it is likely Clemence will want to add some of his own in January.

Gillingham - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Scott Malone Millwall Permanent Macauley Bonne Charlton Athletic Permanent Jonny Williams Swindon Town Permanent Max Clark Stevenage Permanent Conor Masterson QPR Permanent Nathan Harvey Lewes Permanent Ashley Nadesan Crawley Town Permanent Shadrach Ogie Leyton Orient Permanent Kieron Agbebi Dover Permanent Connor Mahoney Huddersfield Town Loan

But the best and most important bit of transfer business could be signing current loanee Conor Mahoney on a permanent basis.

What is Conor Mahoney’s current situation at Huddersfield Town?

Since ending his four-year stint at Blackburn Rovers in 2017, Mahoney has bounced around several clubs in the last few years.

From Blackburn, he joined AFC Bournemouth but spent time on loan at Barnsley and Birmingham City while with the Cherries.

Then, in 2019, he joined Millwall, where he made 68 appearances in three years. He left the club in 2022 to join Huddersfield on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old spent last season with the Terriers, but it was a torrid campaign for the midfielder, as he played just nine games and 172 minutes of football in the Championship.

So in the summer transfer window, it was decided under previous manager Neil Warnock that he would spend this campaign on loan at Gillingham.

Mahoney is out of contract at Huddersfield at the end of this season, and in January, it may be the ideal time for Gills to look at wrapping up a permanent deal for their current loanee.

Why should signing Conor Mahoney on a permanent deal be a priority for Gillingham?

Mahoney has struggled to settle at any of the clubs he has played for throughout his career, and that has meant his numbers haven’t been good reading.

However, that has changed while he has been at Gillingham, as the 26-year-old currently has three goals and two assists to his name. The most he’s got in a single season at first team level has been two, so he is already doing better than previous campaigns.

His all-round numbers are a significant improvement from previous seasons; he has started all 14 games he has been available for this season. So far, Mahoney is averaging a goal contribution of 0.23 per 90 minutes, while he is providing an assist 0.15 times per 90 minutes, so overall, Mahoney is being involved in a goal contribution of 0.38 times per 90 minutes, as per Fbref.com.

This is only lower than his Blackburn season in 2016/17 and his Millwall campaign in the 2019/20 season. But if Mahoney continues in this current form, he will likely finish the campaign with a better goal contribution than in previous seasons.

Gillingham's worst ever managers (Ranked)

Mahoney has already beaten every other season he has played for shots, as he’s so far taken 27, with 11 of those being on target and three obviously resulting in a goal. The winger is averaging 2.05 shots per 90 minutes and has a shot accuracy of 40.7%, as per Fbref.com.

The 26-year-old is a player who is full of confidence and is arguably playing the best football he has ever played in his career. So, with him coming to the end of his contract with Huddersfield, it would make sense for Gillingham to pounce in January and try to secure a long-term agreement rather than wait until the summer.

This is because if Mahoney keeps producing like he is, then teams higher up the football pyramid could be interested in the player, and whether Gillingham gets promoted or not, it could be hard for them to get Mahoney to stay beyond this campaign. So, they should prioritise a deal for Mahoney in January before other teams take notice of his form.