Fresh hope emerges for Sheffield United and West Ham in race to sign 3-goal EFL man

Nottingham Forest face a tough task retaining the service of Matty Cash this summer, with reports starting to emerge suggesting that the right-back is keen to quit the City Ground as Premier League interest in him mounts.

It has been widely reported that Cash will have suitors this summer, with Forest already rejecting a £10m bid from Sheffield United for the service of the right-back.

According to Football Insider, Cash is keen to cut ties with Forest this summer and take his chance in the Premier League as Sheffield United and West Ham United lurk.

Cash was exceptional last season for Forest in the Championship, with the 23-year-old coming of age under the management of Sabri Lamouchi.

Despite playing in the midfield during his early days in the Forest first-team, Lamouchi shifted Cash back into the defence, with his form excelling at right-back.

His attack-minded displays brought three goals and five assists, with a superb strike against West Brom catching the eye earlier in 2020.

A fine effort from Cash and his teammates had Forest in pole position for play-off football, but a late season collapse saw them miss out on the top-six.

The Verdict

It appears that Forest’s failure to make the play-offs and challenge for promotion will cost them this summer, with Cash one of a number of players sure to be in-demand.

Sheffield United and West Ham could both benefit from his arrival and, in truth, you can see why Cash might want to link up with them.

Of course, he’s a Nottingham boy and has loyalties to the club, but the Premier League lure is big and Forest just blew a big chance of getting to that level.

