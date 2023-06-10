Georginio Rutter has not had a successful time of things with Leeds United, following his club-record move in January.

The 21-year-old scored no goals and provided just one assist from 13 games since joining from Hoffenheim.

That assist came on the final game of the season against Spurs, giving Leeds fans a glimpse into what the Frenchman is capable of.

Rutter took the ball on the turn under pressure and played a smart pass with his left foot into Jack Harrison’s path for him to slot home.

Across the 13 games, Rutter was barely given a chance to play more than a handful of minutes towards the end of matches. The forward started in just three games for the Whites.

He came with a strong reputation from the Bundesliga club, having scored or assisted 19 in 64 games for them, mostly as a teenager, prompting Leeds to pay a reported £36million, as per Sky Sports, with Leeds needing an extra body in attack to help ease the burden on Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo.

How should Leeds use Rutter?

Rutter has played in various roles, including as a striker or winger, throughout his career.

However, for Leeds he was signed to play as a centre-forward, and he is not yet capable of playing that lone striker role. This isn’t the Frenchman’s fault, but a failing of the recruitment team for spending so heavily on a player they probably did not need.

Rutter works best with space to turn into to attack the box, or is good at running in the channels. He is a very direct dribbler, and not a hold up striker.

As a centre-forward he is less able to do this, as he is often tasked with pinning the opposition centre-back back, which is not a strength of his game, and likely never will be, either.

Rutter would be best as a secondary-striker behind a focal point, or as a wide player drifting into the half-spaces, with the license to turn and attack the opposition’s defenders directly at pace.

Will Leeds retain Rutter?

Phil Hay of The Athletic recently revealed that there is a strong chance Luis Sinisterra, Jack Harrison, and Crysencio Summerville all depart this summer, with Leeds already fielding interest for the wingers.

They are hoping to retain Wilfried Gnonto, but that is not a guarantee, too.

This means Leeds should be doing all they can to keep Rutter and play him as a wide forward, as opposed to shoe-horning him into the team in a role that doesn't suit his strengths.

The 21-year-old could be the answer to a lot of issues in that area, should most of the aforementioned wingers depart.

Rutter needs a season of ripping up the Championship and getting the club promoted to regain his confidence and come back up to the top flight a better player in a role suited to his strengths.

His natural two-footedness also means he can play on either flank, coming from out to in to get shots away and cause chaos.

A season of building back his reputation, and playing regularly, should also help to increase his value, which will also have taken a decent hit since Leeds dropped down a division.