Fresh Frank Lampard development emerges in West Brom head coach hunt

Frank Lampard is likely to be interviewed by West Bromwich Albion about becoming Sam Allardyce’s permanent replacement and has been shortlisted for the role, according to the Express & Star.

Allardyce stepped down from his role at The Hawthorns at the end of the season, having failed to keep the club in the Premier League.

West Brom are now searching for his replacement as they look to ramp up their preparations for the 2021/22 Championship season, with Chris Wilder understood to be an early frontrunner.

The Express & Star has reported that Lampard is also on the Baggies’ shortlist of head coach candidates and is now likely to be interviewed by the West Midlands club.

Lampard was sacked by Chelsea back in January and has been linked with taking charge at Crystal Palace.

However, the 42-year-old has indicated he would be open to returning to the Championship – having taken Derby County to the 2018/19 play-off final in what was his first season in management.

The Verdict

This could be an appointment that works for all parties involved.

West Brom will be looking to bounce straight back up to the Premier League and in Lampard, they’d be appointing a manager that nearly took Derby to promotion previously.

On top of that, the former Chelsea and England midfielder’s presence in English football is likely to make the Hawthorns an enticing place to move.

If a Premier League job isn’t available to him, then taking charge at Albion has got to be one of the best roles open in English football right now because they’ve got the resources to get back to the top flight.

That will surely be attractive to Lampard and it may now be just about whether he can convince the club in an interview that he’s the right man for the job.