Wayne Rooney's move to Birmingham City two weeks ago to replace John Eustace in the St. Andrew's dugout was controversial and split the fanbase, and after just two matches in charge of the Midlands club it is all going wrong.

The decision to let Eustace go just a few days into the October international break, off the back of back-to-back Championship victories and having Birmingham sixth in the table was a strange one, with the reasoning given that the 43-year-old's vision and goals did not align with the new City board.

And a few days later, in came Rooney after he departed MLS outfit D.C. United, and the move appeared to have been lined up from September as it was reported then that the England international icon was of interest.

It was no real surprise that Rooney was being courted as his camp is close to Garry Cook, the ex-Man City chief executive who was appointed as Birmingham's new CEO following the takeover by American hedge fund manager Tom Wagner.

Cook was set to be handed the same role at Derby County in 2022 when Rooney was manager at Pride Park as Chris Kirchner lined up a takeover of the Rams, but that did not end up happening.

Now that he is in charge of the day-to-day running at Birmingham though, Cook has got his man - but Rooney's return to England has been anything but simple.

Birmingham City's results under Wayne Rooney

Rooney had to take his side up to Middlesbrough on Saturday for his first match, where they faced an in-form side managed by ex-Man United team-mate Michael Carrick.

City's performance was hardly inspiring, and they paid the price in the 89th minute as Morgan Rogers scored the only goal of the game for the Teessiders to send Birmingham and Rooney home with nothing.

Birmingham then returned to home soil on Wednesday night to take on Hull City, who hadn't won in their previous four matches, but it was another lacklustre performance by the hosts as goals from Liam Delap and Jaden Philogene saw the Tigers win 2-0.

Birmingham City match stats under Wayne Rooney's management Opponent Scoreline Shots Shots on Target Possession Pass Accuracy Middlesbrough 0-1 5 3 40% 77% Hull City 0-2 14 4 44% 78%

And after back-to-back defeats under their new manager, Birmingham fans have made their voices heard.

The decision to replace Eustace with Rooney certainly divided the fanbase, so it was important for Rooney to get off to a positive start.

That has not happened though, and as the full-time whistle sounded at St. Andrew's on Wednesday, there were some noticeable boos coming across television screens.

And in fresh footage shared by journalist Joe Harvey on social media, those boos were very much loud and clear as Rooney walked down the tunnel.

It appears that Rooney is going to have to do a lot to win over the passionate Blues fanbase, because he has had as poor a start as you could possibly have and the decision to let Eustace go for him could end up backfiring.