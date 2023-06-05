Bristol City are set to complete the signing of Ross McCrorie from Aberdeen, but it will be for less than the initially reported £2million.

Who is Ross McCrorie?

McCrorie came through the ranks at Rangers, and whilst he made over 50 appearances for the Scottish giants, he failed to truly establish himself as a regular starter.

After several loan spells, including to League One side Portsmouth in 2019/20, he eventually joined Aberdeen.

The 25-year-old joined the Dons on a permanent basis in 2021 after an initial loan period, and he has gone on to be a key player at Pittodrie ever since, which includes starring as they finished third to secure European football this season.

He is capable of playing as a central defender or holding midfielder and is 6'3.

Could McCrorie join Bristol City?

Recent reports emerged that Bristol City were keen to win the race to land the former Scotland U21 international.

Bristol Live have since provided an update on the transfer as they revealed the Scotsman is set for a medical.

They state the checks will take place ‘early next week’, with an official announcement to follow on a reported £2m deal which could rise to £3m.

The update also adds that the Robins have seen off competition from West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City to win the race for the player.

What's the latest on McCrorie to Bristol City?

Recent reports have shed further light on the transfer, with Bristol Live now understanding that £3m figure is significantly inflating what Nigel Pearson's side are going to pay for the Scot.

They claim that "the initial up-front fee just over a million and then a further million heavily incentivised based on various clauses including appearances, caps, and promotion.

"That will take it just past the £2m figure but only if all the obligations are met, which is likely to happen much further down the line."

Will McCrorie be a good signing for Bristol City?

He will add depth and versatility to the Robins, given the positions he can play in both defence and midfield. He's also at peak age for a player as well.

It’s expected to be a very busy summer at Ashton Gate, as fans will know that many incomings and outgoings are on the cards, and this is a strong start to the window.

The other interested parties: West Brom and Norwich, also point to this being a good deal for Nigel Pearson's side.