Fresh financial details emerge regarding Watford and Aston Villa transfer agreement

If Watford want to sign Keinan Davis permanently from Aston Villa, then they are going to have to pay big bucks to get him, with a clause worth between £10 million and £15 million written into the loan deal, according to The Athletic.

It was already known that the Hornets had the option to sign the target man in the summer of 2023 for a set price, but it hadn’t been clear as to what that figure actually was.

But it will take an eight-figure fee if Rob Edwards wants to keep the 24-year-old around for the long-term, although Davis is yet to make a real impact at Vicarage Road.

Despite impressing on loan at Nottingham Forest in the second tier last season, Davis was not signed again by the Reds, paving the way for Edwards to bring him to Watford.

Davis has had to battle injuries already since arriving at the club, as well as recovering in pre-season from a hamstring problem suffered at Forest, and he hasn’t actually started a match yet despite making three substitute appearances.

The Verdict

Davis’ style of play is one of a powerful target man who can hold the ball up, not one who is really an out-and-out goalscorer who plays on the last man.

It therefore remains to be seen how he fits into a team that has both Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr in as pretty much guaranteed starters, but there’s a case to be made for Rob Edwards to shuffle the system to a 3-4-2-1 instead of a 3-4-1-2 to make Davis the focal point.

He has been unable to get a run of games under his belt so far, but when Davis is able to get those minutes in, it will be a benefit to not only him but the whole team.

Watford fans are still yet to see the best of Davis, and when they do they are likely to see a player who can lead them to success from the front.