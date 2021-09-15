Fresh financial details emerge regarding summer Fulham transfer departure

Despite appearing for Fulham three times in August following their relegation to the Championship, Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa secured himself a late transfer window switch away from Craven Cottage.

Even though the Cottagers failed to remain in the Premier League, the Cameroon international was one of the club’s star performers last season, appearing in all but two league matches after spending the previous campaign at Villarreal on loan.

Unlike other Fulham talents though that have remained at the club, Anguissa was the subject of much transfer interest this summer and it was Italian giants Napoli who secured a loan move on deadline day.

24 questions about some of Fulham’s best-ever strikers – Can you get 100% correct?

1 of 24 What nationality is Gordon Davies? Welsh Scottish Irish English

The financials surrounding the deal have recently been revealed by Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness) as Fulham paying half of Anguissa’s wages whilst he plays overseas, with a permanent €15 million move in the offing should Napoli trigger that.

According to journalist Ciro Venerato though, whilst speaking to Kiss Kiss Napoli (via Sport Witness) revealed that the initial optional fee to make the move permanent was only €12 million, which is a far cry below the £30 million that Fulham spent on the midfielder in 2018.

Napoli though increased the optional fee by €3 million as a negotiation tactic in order for Fulham to increase their own share of the payment of Anguissa’s wages for the season, according to Venerato.

The Verdict

Even though €15 million still seems like a low amount of money for someone with Anguissa’s talents, it’s a sensible deal for all parties even though Fulham are taking a bit of a financial hit.

It was always going to be hard for anyone to take on Anguissa’s full wage in this climate and there’s absolutely no guarantee that Napoli will end up triggering their permanent option.

However he went straight into their line-up against Juventus in a 2-1 win last weekend which is a good sign already and if he keeps that kind of level up then activating that permanent option and bolstering Fulham’s finances in the process should be a no-brainer.