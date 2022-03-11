Fresh financial details emerge regarding Kamil Jozwiak’s Derby County departure

Derby County have managed to rake in a £2 million fee for Polish winger Kamil Jozwiak and not the £1 million that was initially reported last week, according to the BBC.

Details first emerged on MLS franchise Charlotte FC’s deal for the 23-year-old last week, having agreed terms with the club’s administrators to purchase the 21-cap international.

Reporters such as Alan Nixon claimed that the fee would only be around the £1 million mark, with all that money going to Jozwiak’s former club Lech Poznan due to the fact that the Rams had already missed a transfer instalment to the Polish outfit.

However the increased fee may now either potentially help pay off further debts that Derby have or help fund the club for the remainder of the season in case that Quantuma cannot secure a takeover by the time the Championship campaign is done and dusted.

Jozwiak made 61 league appearances for Derby following his arrival in the summer of 2020, but scored just one goal for the Rams before they cashed in on him.

The Verdict

The updated fee is definitely a lot better for Derby than the initial one – even though they probably couldn’t have any complaints at that from Jozwiak’s performances since he arrived.

Just one goal in a year-and-a-half is a disappointing return – especially when you consider he’s been quite impressive for the Poland national side.

So for Derby to get half the fee that they paid for him at this point is pretty much a success considering his all-round showings for the Rams.

Wayne Rooney’s squad may be pretty thin on the ground but they probably won’t miss Jozwiak too much.