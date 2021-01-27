Fresh financial details emerge on Burnley’s failed attempt to sign Stoke City player

Stoke City rejected a bid from Premier League side Burnley this week for teen star Nathan Collins – and they were offering just £3.5 million up-front for the in-demand Irishman, per David Anderson of The Mirror.

Collins has emerged as one of the best youngsters in the Championship this season, having become an ever-present member of Michael O’Neill’s defence at the Bet365 Stadium.

Whether it be at right-back or in the centre of defence, 19-year-old Collins has performed remarkably well and has earned rave reviews, which has led to major interest in his signature.

The initial links saw Burnley, Arsenal and Crystal Palace all named by The Sun as potential suitors, but it only seems to be the Clarets right now that have tabled an official offer.

Anderson initially reported that Stoke wanted ‘more than double’ the £4.5 million bid that was tabled by Sean Dyche’s team before they would even consider letting Collins depart for pastures new.

And new details from the journalist, which state that the Clarets’ opening offer only had them paying £3.5 million up-front, with another £1.5 million in performance-related add-ons, will only further add to the laughter of Stoke fans – some of whom rate Collins as a £20 million player already.

It does put the Potters in a bit of a sticky situation though – they may find themselves now with a player whose head could be turned by Premier League interest, but from a club that has seriously low-balled them and that in itself could affect further negotiations.

The Verdict

You can see why Stoke would be insulted at the initial offer that has come in for Collins – it is seriously low.

Many clubs struggling to balance the books due to the impact on finances COVID-19 has had, but Stoke you’d imagine aren’t one of them considering they’ve always been healthy due to the generous backing of the Coates family.

Every player has his price though – and Collins is worth far, far more than £3.5 million up-front.

It may even be a case of the Staffordshire club holding out for more than the £10 million fee that has been quoted as his value, which you wouldn’t blame them for doing due to Burnley’s opening offer.