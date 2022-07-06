Fresh financial details emerge in Burnley’s transfer pursuit of Championship midfielder

Burnley‘s most recent offer for Rotherham United midfielder Ben Wiles totalled £4 million with add-ons included, according to a report from LancsLive.

It was LancsLive who first reported that the Clarets had joined the race for the signature of the 23-year-old, who impressed in the Millers’ promotion campaign in League One last season, scoring eight goals and notching seven assists.

But it appears that Vincent Kompany’s recruitment team need to do more in order to convince next season’s Championship rivals to part ways with Wiles, having seen all their offers batted away so far.

Quiz: 20 statements about former Burnley FC players – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 Chris Wood plays for the Australian national team True False

Rotherham boss Paul Warne confirmed that three bids had been turned down for Wiles already this summer, per the Rotherham Advertiser, with the most recent offer in excess of £2 million.

Burnley look keen to add to their current midfield options, despite already acquiring the services of DR Congo international Samuel Bastien this week from Standard Liege for the engine room.

They have already swooped for two EFL talents in Scott Twine and Luke McNally for seven-figure fees, and they are still looking to bring Wiles into their squad in the coming weeks, as evidenced by their persistent offers.

The Verdict

With the pursuit of Wiles and the recruitment of other players within the EFL, it represents a clear change in transfer strategy from Burnley this summer.

You have to assume that this isn’t led by Vincent Kompany, but more-so by other people behind the scenes at Turf Moor to try and get these players in.

A highly versatile player with a lot of energy, Wiles would be an interesting addition for the Clarets, but it’s a big step up from the top end of League One last season to a Championship promotion contender.

And with the fee that Rotherham seemingly want for Wiles being even more than the £4 million that has been put on the table, Burnley may end up losing out in this particular battle.