Fresh financial details emerge as Fulham secure 28-cap international ahead of 2022-23 season

Championship leaders Fulham have secured a deal for Israel international Manor Solomon ahead of the 2022-23 season, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano.

As first reported by John Percy on Tuesday afternoon, the Cottagers were closing in on the 22-year-old from Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk as a replacement for starlet Fabio Carvalho, who will sign for Liverpool this summer.

Arsenal were said to be interested in Solomon’s signature back in January 2021, with a £21 million price-tag set for the attacking midfielder.

However per Romano, Fulham are set to bring Solomon to West London for a fee of just €7.5 million – which equates to £6.2 million – and Shakhtar will receive 15 per cent of any future fee that Marco Silva’s side get for the Israeli in the future thanks to a sell-on clause.

Solomon’s contract will begin on July 1 and he has penned a five-year deal subject to collecting a work permit, with the move brokered by notorious super-agent Pini Zahavi, who has been involved in dealings such as Rio Ferdinand’s moves to Leeds and Manchester United and also Roman Abramovich’s takeover of Chelsea.

The Verdict

Considering Fulham are making moves like this in mid-April, the hierarchy clearly believe that promotion to the Premier League is a given despite recent form showing that they may have a few end of season nerves.

The Cottagers have had to move quick to secure Solomon’s signature though and they’ve somewhat taken advantage of the current situation in Ukraine to do it – on the face of it it seems like a bargain.

Solomon’s stats for Shakhtar this season may not exactly stand out, with just four goals in 26 appearances, but it’s clear that he’s a talent that has not finished developing just yet.

He has big shoes to fill as Carvalho has really impressed at Fulham this season, but he should have plenty of help creatively with the likes of Harry Wilson and Aleksandar Mitrovic as team-mates from next season.