There is concern among the Sheffield United squad about whether they will be paid their promotion bonuses on time, according to a report from The Daily Mail.

The Blades confirmed their place in the English top flight for the 2023/24 campaign by beating West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday night to secure a second-place finish in the Championship.

Players' concerns at Sheffield United

United's on-field success this season has been achieved despite ongoing issues behind the scenes, with cash-flow problems leading to them defaulting on outstanding transfer payments and the EFL placing them under a transfer embargo.

It seems promotion has not rid them of those issues as The Daily Mail has reported that the Blades squad are concerned about the club's ability to pay them their sizable bonuses.

The report claims that bonuses worth a total of £8 million are owed, with players set to receive between £250,000 and £400,000 depending on their contributions this term.

Promotion may be worth around £170 million over three years but with the first payment not due until mid-July, when some of the current squad will have departed, United players are said to have raised concerns about their promotion bonuses.

Club sources have reportedly indicated that they will be honoured but they do still owe payments to creditors that they failed to pay early in the season as well.

Sheffield United's preparations for the Premier League

This report will certainly put a dampener on the Blades' promotion and leave supporters concerned about their preparations for the top flight.

Heckingbottom told FLW previously that getting business done early in the 2022 summer transfer window was key to their success this term but these reported ongoing cash-flow concerns raise questions marks over whether they'll be able to do the same ahead of the 2023/24 season.

On top of that, you'd question whether some targets may look at the situation and decide against a move to Bramall Lane.

Dozy Mmobuosi's takeover, which looked as though it could solve their financial issues, is now expected to break down and there is uncertainty surrounding the club ahead of the summer.

These updates are a worry but highlight what an impressive job Heckingbottom and his squad have done this term.