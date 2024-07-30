Highlights Hull City have agreed a deal for West Brom's Brandon Thomas-Asante at a bargain price of below £2m.

Such a fee for someone who has done well in the Championship means it will be seen as a coup for the Tigers.

Thomas-Asante had entered the final 12 months of his contract with West Brom.

Hull City have agreed a fee with West Brom for Brandon Thomas-Asante that is ‘well below £2m’, with the striker expected to complete his move this week.

It became apparent in the past 24 hours that Thomas-Asante was emerging as a top target for the Tigers, and details shared on Tuesday suggested a £3m agreement had been reached between the clubs.

Hull City agree deal for West Brom’s Brandon Thomas-Asante

However, Hull Live have provided more information on the transfer, as they revealed that the deal struck was ‘significantly less’ than what had been reported, with Tim Walter’s side set to pay less than £2m for the ex-Salford City man.

“Hull Live understands from sources close to the deal that the final fee agreed with Albion is significantly less than the originally reported figure and well below £2m, which is viewed by Tigers bosses as smart business for a key performer at one of their rivals.”

They add that Thomas-Asante is expected to be in attendance when Hull host Fiorentina in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday night, with the move set to be finalised in the coming days, with no issues expected.

West Brom’s willingness to do Hull City deal is a surprise

Of course, this is coming from the Hull end of things, but it’s certain to prompt some questions from West Brom supporters, as to why they seem so willing to sell Thomas-Asante at what has to be viewed as a bargain price.

It should be said that his deal was expiring in 2025, so Albion were in a position where they had to consider an offer if they couldn’t agree fresh terms with Thomas-Asante.

However, a fee of less than £2m seems very modest for a player who has done reasonably well in the Championship over the last two years.

Plus, many would expect the Baggies and Hull to be in the mix for promotion next season, so that would normally add a bit of a premium to his price tag, but it appears that hasn’t been the case.

This is a smart move for Hull City

Following on from that, this transfer has to be viewed as a very good deal from Hull’s perspective, as they need to bring in a few strikers this summer, and they’ve managed to get a player who should be suited to Walter’s style.

Thomas-Asante is a very willing worker, and that energy will be required under the new boss who is going to implement a high-intensity approach.

As well as that, Thomas-Asante does chip in with his fair share of goals, having found the net 11 times last season.

Brandon Thomas-Asante's West Brom Championship Stats (Source: Transfermarkt) Season Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played 2022/23 33 7 - 1,900 2023/24 39 11 2 2,741

Admittedly, that goal return suggests he isn’t going to be the clinical goalscorer that will fire Hull to promotion, but he will contribute, and at 25, he has plenty of room for improvement, and he will back himself to become a key figure at the MKM Stadium.

You would expect more activity to take place involving Hull over the coming weeks, but this could turn out to be a shrewd move on their part.

Thomas-Asante will be hoping to make his Hull debut in the Championship opener against Bristol City on August 10.