The Premier League season took a twist this week when Everton were deducted 10 points from their current 2023-24 tally for financial breaches two seasons prior.

With clubs required to lose no more than £105 million over a certain period of time, the Toffees were adjudged to have breached that in the 2021-22 campaign, running up total losses of £124.5 million.

Everton were £19.5 million over the threshold, and an independent commission chose to make an example out of them, deducting them 10 points and putting them down to 19th in the standings, although the club do intend to appeal the decision.

The ramifications may not stop at the initial points deduction though, as Burnley, Leeds United and Leicester City are all seemingly set to take significant action after learning of the independent panel's decision.

Why are Burnley, Leicester City and Leeds United suing Everton?

Rumours were rife over the summer that all three clubs would come together to take action should Everton be found guilty of their profit and sustainability breaches, and now that the independent commission has done just that, the trio's intentions to sue have been confirmed by the Daily Mail.

And The Athletic have also confirmed that Burnley chairman Alan Pace and Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear wrote a letter to prompt the Premier League into the investigation in the first place.

The clubs believe that Everton gained an unfair advantage with their spending, which have now been adjudged to have broken the Premier League's rules to the seriousness of a points deduction.

Burnley finished 18th in the 2021-22 season and were subsequently relegated, and if Everton were dealt with there and then with the same punishment, then they would have dropped into the Championship - instead though it was the Clarets who lost out on vital top flight television money.

Leeds and Leicester meanwhile were of course relegated from the Premier League last season and are also aggrieved, with Burnley supporting them and all three are set to come together to challenge Everton.

And should the three clubs be successful in their pursuit of financial compensation from Everton, then it means big trouble for Sean Dyche's side.

What is the latest development in Everton's points deduction case?

After news emerged of Burnley, Leicester and Leeds' intention to sue the Toffees for their financial misdemeanours, there was always going to be a further fall-out.

And according to a fresh report by the Daily Mail, if the trio are successful with their legal battle with the Merseyside outfit, then Everton will almost certainly be plunged into administration if found guilty by another independent commission.

That would bring a nine-point deduction to the club, and that would almost certainly take them down to the Championship, unless they somehow won most of their matches for the rest of the season - depending on when the deduction would happen.

It remains to be seen if and when the lawsuit actually happens from the scorned clubs, but the intention is there and you would have to say that action needs to happen soon if something is going to happen before the end of the 2023-24 season because these cases take a lot of time, money and effort.