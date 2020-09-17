Fresh EFL club emerge in race to sign Rangers player

Middlesbrough are being credited with an interest in signing Rangers winger Jordan Jones, who is surplus to requirements at Ibrox this summer.

Jones has only been with Rangers for little over a year, having linked up with the Scottish giants from Kilmarnock back in the summer of 2019.

However, his single season at Ibrox saw the 25-year-old make only 15 appearances and he’s yet to feature in 2020/21.

Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (17/09, 11:31) are reporting that QPR and Preston North End hold an interest in the winger, but they are joined in that race by Championship rivals, Boro.

Teesside was where Jones started his career, but he only managed one senior appearances for the club, stepping off the bench in an FA Cup tie.

Hartlepool and Cambridge United were Jones’ destinations on loan during his time at Boro, before the club shifted him to Kilmarnock in 2016.

Jones made 118 appearances for Kilmarnock before moving to Rangers.

Now, it’s claimed by Sky that the winger can leave Rangers this summer, with Jones falling out of favour under Steven Gerrard.

The Verdict

Jones is a player that’s in need of a fresh start after injuries and something of a loss of form at Rangers.

Stepping back into the Championship could be a good move and he’d add a different dimension to someone’s attack.

We know all about Boro’s shortcomings in terms of goals, so another option to play out wide isn’t a bad thing.

If Jones can work on his delivery and get balls into good areas, Neil Warnock’s side have the strikers capable of converting these chances.

It could be a good fit.

