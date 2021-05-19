Fresh Eddie Howe update surfaces concerning Bournemouth, Celtic and Palace

Celtic managerial target Eddie Howe is not interested in taking charge at Crystal Palace but the Scottish club must wait until Bournemouth’s season is over to appoint him due to a potential pay-off, according to the Daily Record.

Howe has been the frontrunner to become Neil Lennon’s permanent replacement for some time now and despite delays, it is understood he remains on course to take charge at Parkhead.

The recent announcement that Palace boss Roy Hodgson will step down at the end of the season may have caused concerns among Celtic fans, however, the Daily Record has revealed that he’s not interested in taking charge at Selhurst Park.

It seems the Scottish club will still have to be patient, though, as the report claims that they may have to wait until the end of May to appoint Howe.

The 43-year-old’s former club Bournemouth are in the Championship play-offs and it is understood that should they get promoted while he remains on gardening leave he will receive a huge pay-off bonus from the Cherries.

The South Coast club beat Brentford 1-0 in the first leg of their semi-final on Monday, with a place in the play-off final at Wembley on Saturday the 29th of May on the line.

There are also suggestions that Howe is keen to take some of his Bournemouth staff with him to Celtic.

The Verdict

Howe’s Celtic appointment has been a long and drawn-out process already and it’s not done yet.

This latest update indicates that it’s still very much likely to happen and that the delays are due to a financial pay-out that the former Bournemouth boss is waiting on.

You feel if the Cherries are promoted to the Premier League, they won’t mind too much that they’ve got to pay their former boss.

Losing some staff members may be more of a concern, however.