This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Frank Lampard's ambitious start at Coventry City has carried over into their transfer plans, with the Sky Blues reportedly eyeing a deal for Callum Wilson.

Earlier this month, it was reported by TBR Football that West Ham United, AFC Bournemouth, and Leeds United were all interested, but that it was Lampard who was planning a personal push to bring Wilson to the CBS Arena.

The former Chelsea boss has since seen his hopes boosted, as journalist Graeme Bailey has told the Geordie Boot Boys that even Wilson doesn't expect to stay at Newcastle United amid his contract expiring at St James' Park in the summer.

The 32-year-old is a graduate of the Sky Blues' academy and most fans would surely welcome a return for a player approaching the 100-club in the Premier League.

However, the striker has been plagued by injuries during his time in the North East and you can't imagine that Doug King will want to fork out heavy wages for a player that isn't guaranteed to provide availability every week.

Callum Wilson Premier League Record (As of 20/02/25) Appearances 226 Goals 88 Assists 23 Goals Per Match 0.39

Coventry City pundit would "love" Callum Wilson reunion but has doubts

We asked FLW's Coventry fan pundit Chris Deez as to whether Wilson - despite his top flight goalscoring record and experience - would walk into City's starting 11 next season if he made a homecoming to the CBS Arena, but competition from the likes of Haji Wright and Ellis Simms could make it difficult.

"I would absolutely love to see Callum Wilson come home again and play for us as his last team before retirement," Chris told FLW.

"But, at the moment, I don't see where he fits in. He certainly wouldn't be a regular starter. He has been so hampered by injuries over the years; is he even capable of being a starter?

"We play 46 games per season in the Championship, so it isn't far off what Premier League teams play, and he has made it quite clear that he isn't cut out for playing that many games in a calendar year.

"It would be a very sentimental transfer, and it would be lovely to see. I can't imagine there are many Coventry fans who don't want to see him come home.

"But, Haji Wright, Ellis Simms, Asante – they have all proven themselves over the last season or two. Simms is on fire at the minute. I think it would be harsh to push any of those out just for the sake of bringing Wilson in.

"I would like to see it happen, but I don't think we would pay £30,000 a week and upwards just to put him on the bench. I think he would want assurances, and I just don't think it would be fair to give those assurances at the minute.

"Maybe give him a couple of seasons, and then he can come back. I think he could still do a decent job as a backup striker to a mid- to lower-end Premier League team, but we will see."

Callum Wilson's injury-record is concerning for Coventry City or any new employer

For a side that isn't as affluent as the other clubs chasing Wilson's signature, they have to consider how much value they would get from securing his capture.

If his fitness was guaranteed, they would be well-backed to go all out and secure him, but teams like West Ham and Bournemouth can afford to throw money around.

As Chris pointed out, Wilson is still more than capable at the top tier, and even with the sentimental value, would he actually consider dropping down to the Championship?

Of course, there is the possibility that Coventry could be promoted, but despite their strong league position, they still face a tough battle to secure a play-off spot.

It seems likely this will be a transfer that does happen, but possibly later in his career. Wilson will likely have his sights set on reaching the 100-goal mark in the Premier League, and moving to a second-tier side wouldn't offer him that chance.