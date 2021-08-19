Fresh doubt over Leeds United and Huddersfield Town transfer agreement as Marcelo Bielsa admission emerges

Huddersfield Town and Leeds United are yet to agree on a fee for Lewis O’Brien, with Marcelo Bielsa admitting there might not be any fresh faces in at Elland Road between now and August 31st.

Leeds have been courting O’Brien for the last couple of weeks, threatening to strike and lure the 22-year-old out of Huddersfield.

However, the Yorkshire Evening Post have poured cold water on claim that a deal for O’Brien is moving closer to completion, stating: ‘Despite reports this week that a move for Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien was getting closer, the YEP understands the two clubs are still yet to agree on an appropriate valuation for the 22-year-old.’

O’Brien excelled in the Huddersfield midfield last season, producing high-tempo performances under Carlos Corberan. He returned three goals and three assists in total, shining in midfield and showing versatility to step out onto the left.

A move to Elland Road, though, doesn’t appear to be imminent and there’s serious doubt whether or not it will materialise this summer.

Bielsa has played down the possibility of Leeds signing anyone in the last week of the transfer window.

As per the Yorkshire Evening Post, he said: “It’s not probable or likely that any more signings come in.

“Of course if we have the option to bring another player in we will do it as long as that player is able to challenge the player we already have in that position.

“Signings that strengthen the team means a player has to compete with players who already have a position. That means there’s a very high cost to these.” O’Brien made his return to the Huddersfield side on Tuesday evening, completing 70 minutes in Town’s 1-0 win over Preston North End.

Quiz: Have Huddersfield Town won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

1 of 25 AFC Bournemouth Won more Lost more

The Verdict Leeds fans feel that their squad is short of bodies and whilst O’Brien isn’t the high-profile name many expected them to be targeting, he’s still a very good player and would have been a shrewd, long-term addition. On the flip side of that disappointment for the Leeds fans, Huddersfield will be delighted. O’Brien is one of Corberan’s best players and retaining him this summer will ensure that they have a successful season in the Championship. He would be hard to replace at such short notice, with the transfer window now at a stage where it is probably worth just retaining his service. Thoughts? Let us know!