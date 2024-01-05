Leeds United's transfer business has gotten underway for the January transfer window - but it is perhaps a surprise move that the club have taken for their first act.

Instead of signing someone or selling or loaning out a player, the Whites have instead opted to terminate the loan deal of right-back Djed Spence, who arrived back in August from Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long loan.

Spence played just seven times for Leeds in his three months at Elland Road, having spent two months on the sidelines with initially a knee injury and then he had to battle with illness.

Djed Spence's Leeds United Championship Stats 2023-24 Appearances 7 Average Minutes Per Game 56 Goals 0 Assists 0 Touches Per Game 53.3 Clean Sheets 0 Tackles Per Game 2.4 Interceptions Per Game 1.1 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 0.4 Clearances Per Game 1.0 Accurate Passes Per Game 27.3 Successful Dribbles Per Game 1.1 Stats Provided By Sofascore - As Of January 3, 2024

Some of his appearances were made out of position at left-back due to an injury to Sam Byram, but the 23-year-old never really looked truly convincing with his performances for Leeds, and he was left on the bench on New Year's Day in the 3-0 win over Birmingham City.

Unbeknownst to United fans though, that would be the last time that Spence would be seen in a matchday squad as it was announced on Thursday evening out of the blue that the full-back would be heading back to Spurs early.

It was a decision made by Leeds themselves to send Spence back to North London due a clause that was inserted into the deal, bringing an end to an underwhelming stint in West Yorkshire for the former Middlesbrough man.

Tottenham set to sell Spence following disappointing Leeds stint

In a fresh update on Spence's immediate future following his Leeds loan spell ending, the Daily Mail have reported that it is seemingly time up for the speedy wing-back at Spurs too.

They claim that Spence has been put up for sale by the Tottenham hierarchy after just 18 months with the club, whilst Sky Sports' Michael Bridge has backed that claim up, and also claims that Spurs will be happy to loan Spence - who still has three-and-a-half years left on his contract - out again.

Spurs signed Spence from Middlesbrough for an initial £12.5 million in the summer of 2022 after he had starred for Nottingham Forest in their Championship promotion campaign, but he failed to make an impact under Antonio Conte in the first half of last season as he was restricted to just six substitute appearances in all competitions.

Spence headed to Stade Rennais of France on loan for the second half of the campaign, but he played just 10 times and was eventually dropped to the bench before ending the 2022-23 season on the sidelines injured.

Farke hints at Spence's lack of professionalism for Leeds loan termination

Even though Leeds boss Daniel Farke said that there was nothing major that led to Spence's exit from Elland Road, he did hint that the defender did not meet the standards that the German sets when it comes to professionalism.

"Listen, in the summer we came here in order to create and to bring new values and to create a new culture within the club and when we speak about a player if he's on here on a permanent or a loan deal, we have expectations and these expectations are in several topics important," Farke said, per The Yorkshire Evening Post.

"Obviously it's important, the potential and the quality of the player but also it's professionalism, it's discipline, it's workload on and off the pitch and also the soft skills, so also if he's positive and committed, good for the group and engaged with these topics, paint then more or less a picture.

"And we decided okay, this is the player we want in our group and want to represent Leeds United, our demands are very, very high and we don't differ between loan players, permanent players so we are pretty picky in this topic."