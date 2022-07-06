Fresh development surfaces in Luton Town’s previous pursuit of Newcastle United starlet amidst West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday interest

Luton Town have retained an interest in Newcastle United starlet Elliot Anderson, as per a report from The Athletic.

The Hatters, who were in advanced talks to bring the 19-year-old to Kenilworth Road in January, opted against the move because there was no opportunity to buy.

With an increasing amount of interest now surfacing for the teenager, Luton would have to battle with the likes of Stoke City and West Brom, whilst Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol Rovers are providing competition from the lower division.

An attacking midfielder by trade, Anderson embarked on a loan spell at the Memorial Ground last season, netting eight goals and five assists in 21 League One games, as the Gas managed to secure automatic promotion.

Anderson featured on the wing more often than not during the second half of last season, looking a level above consistently throughout the campaign.

The verdict

It will be interesting to see how Anderson’s situation plays out this summer, with his performances at the top-end of League Two justifying a Championship move.

Finding a suitor where game time can be afforded to him will be the priority for Newcastle, with it remaining to be seen if Luton could offer that.

Holding an interest for such a long time – even beyond last January – Jones is a huge admirer of Anderson, however, he is not a lover of loan moves.

Given that he now has an extremely competitive squad at his disposal, he may be more inclined to dip into the loan market for additional quality.