Fresh development shared on Derby County takeover

Chris Kirchner remains on course to complete his takeover of Derby County and it could be finalised by Tuesday.

#dcfc takeover by Chris Kirchner is now very close and on course to be completed by Tuesday at the latest (and could be confirmed before). A local businessman is in advanced talks to buy Pride Park from Mel Morris. Club has been administration since Sep 22 https://t.co/p2jXgv1TMf — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) May 26, 2022

It’s no secret that the US businessman has been in talks to buy the Rams, as he was finally named as the preferred last month after a lengthy process with the administrators.

Things haven’t gone smoothly since then, with issues over Pride Park, which is owned by Mel Morris, making it very difficult to strike an agreement.

However, there has always been a confidence that an agreement would be reached and Telegraph reporter John Percy has given a positive update on the situation this evening because of a breakthrough involving the stadium.

“#dcfc takeover by Chris Kirchner is now very close and on course to be completed by Tuesday at the latest (and could be confirmed before). A local businessman is in advanced talks to buy Pride Park from Mel Morris. Club has been administration since Sep 22.”

Boss Wayne Rooney has been in contact with Kirchner to ensure he is ready to strengthen the squad once the takeover goes through.

Do you know the middle name of these 15 Rams stars?

1 of 15 Nathan Byrne William Louis Darren John

The verdict

This is great news for Derby and it finally seems as though the end of this drawn out saga is close for the club.

It’s been a torrid period for all connected to the club, with real concerns about their future for a long time, so this is what everyone has wanted.

Of course, most fans won’t get too excited until it’s signed and sorted but everything seems in place and it will be interesting to see how Rooney’s side looks come August for the new campaign.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.