Fresh development shared involving West Brom transfer target

West Brom will not be signing Lewis Grabban after the striker joined Saudi Arabian Al Ahli on an initial one-year contract.

Steve Bruce is on the lookout for a new number nine after Daryl Dike was ruled out for a relatively lengthy period after suffering with another injury, leaving a lack of natural strikers behind Karlan Grant.

So, it’s something that the Albion chief wanted to address ahead of the deadline and it had been reported that Grabban, who is available on a free after departing Nottingham Forest in the summer, was on the radar of the Baggies.

However, that move won’t be happening, as it was announced this afternoon that Grabban had agreed to join the Saudi second division side.

The 34-year-old was seen as a good option for Albion considering his pedigree at this level, which includes scoring 56 goals in 149 games for the Reds, who he helped to promotion in the previous campaign.

Albion will still hope to conclude a deal for a striker ahead of the deadline next week.

The verdict

This is a blow for Albion as they aren’t in a position to be spending big money on a new striker, particularly as Dike will return to fitness later this year.

So, on a free, Grabban appeared to be a smart addition that would provide Albion with another goalscoring option, as well as experience in the dressing room.

But, the player has decided to take the offer in Saudi Arabia and it will be interesting to see if Bruce is able to bring in the new striker that he clearly wants to help the squad.

