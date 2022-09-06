Fresh development shared involving West Brom transfer target after Deadline Day drama

West Brom will not be able to sign Steven Alzate in the January transfer window as the Brighton man closes in on a move to Standard Liege.

The Colombian midfielder was the subject of serious interest from the Baggies in the summer window, with Steve Bruce also keen on bringing in Josh Onomah from Fulham on Deadline Day in a double deal.

However, issues with the paperwork meant the moves were not finalised ahead of the 11pm deadline, so both stayed at their respective clubs.

Whilst Bruce has to work with what he has now, it was presumed Albion would be back in for the pair when the window opens again in the New Year, but that won’t be happening with Alzate.

That’s after reporter Mike McGrath revealed that the 23-year-old is in talks to join the Belgian top-flight outfit ahead of spending the rest of the season with the club.

Albion are back in action at Coventry this weekend after drawing their sixth game of the campaign against Burnley last time out.

The verdict

It was a real shame for West Brom that this deal didn’t go through as Alzate would’ve brought a lot to the team, as he is versatile, works hard and smart in possession.

But, with his game time at Brighton limited right now, you can understand why they, and the player, don’t want to wait around until January for a potential move to West Brom.

So, the chance to go to Liege is one that will appeal and it appears as though this is a move that will happen.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.