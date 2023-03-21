A local group has been in discussions with Huddersfield Town as they look to do a deal to buy the Championship club.

It’s no secret that times are tough for the Terriers financially at the moment, with recent reports claiming that AZ owner Rene Neelissen was keen on purchasing the Yorkshire outfit as he looks to own a club in England. As well as that, it was thought that other interested parties had made themselves known to the current hierarchy.

And, in a fresh development, Football Insider have stated that business investment company DA Capital have held talks with Dean Hoyle as they look to takeover. The update adds that they would wipe out the debts Huddersfield have, which would prevent the need for administration, something that had been mentioned in the past week or so.

If that was to happen before Thursday, the club would be hit with a points deduction to be applied this season, effectively ending any hopes they have of staying in the Championship. Should administration happen after that date, the automatic 12-point deduction wouldn’t apply until next season.

The report also explains that they have considered entering ‘pre-pack administration’, which would effectively see the club bought as soon as it happened. Therefore, all options seem to be on the table, whilst they add that there remains other interest in the Terriers.

On the pitch, Neil Warnock’s side picked up a valuable three points against Millwall last time out, to give themselves a lifeline in the battle to stay up. The surprise victory means they are just three points from safety with eight games to go. However, things don’t get any easier for Huddersfield, as in-form automatic promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough is the first game up after the international break.

The verdict

This is becoming a messy situation, and all connected to Huddersfield will be concerned at how this is going to play out, even if they know they need new owners. But, of course, they need new people who have the interests of the club at heart and the finances to improve things.

The major positive is that there’s plenty of interest in the club, as it’s always a worry when you hear the word administration, however there are clearly parties ready to buy the club.

Despite all of this, the only focus for Warnock and the players will be trying to stay up, something that seemed a very long shot just a week or so ago. Yet, the win at Millwall will have renewed belief, and it could be an exciting end to the season.

