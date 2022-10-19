Fresh development shared in Wolves’ pursuit of Michael Beale

Michael Beale has agreed to become the new boss of Wolverhampton Wanderers as he prepares to leave QPR after just months in charge.

The 42-year-old was named as Mark Warburton’s successor in the summer and he has enjoyed a positive start to life with the Londoners, who occupy the final play-off place ahead of their game against Cardiff City tonight.

However, this is likely to be Beale’s last in charge of QPR, as it had been reported that Wolves had made him their number one choice to replace Bruno Lage.

And, in a fresh development, 90min have revealed that Beale has now agreed to take the job, with an announcement seemingly expected in the coming days.

This will give the former Rangers coach a chance to move to the Premier League and whilst QPR will be compensated, it will be a big blow for the club to lose Beale considering he has only had a short spell in charge of the club.

The update adds that further talks are now taking place between the two clubs to release Beale from his contract.

The verdict

This has gathered pace very quickly this afternoon and it’s a significant blow to QPR who had obviously hoped Beale would build a long-term project at the club.

But, the chance to join Wolves is going to appeal as despite their struggles this season there is plenty of quality in the squad and it’s a chance to work in arguably the best league in the world.

So, you can see why he wants to make the move and it would now seem a case of when rather than if he leaves QPR.

