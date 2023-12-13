Highlights Swansea City making another approach for Chris Davies as potential new head coach despite initial rejection. Expected soon.

Davies fits Swansea's desired possession-based approach and has experience with successful promotion campaign.

Hiring a new boss swiftly would be beneficial for Swansea with demanding December period and January window approaching.

Swansea City are set to make another approach for Tottenham assistant Chris Davies as they look to make him their new head coach.

Swansea step up managerial search

After an underwhelming start to the campaign, which included criticism of the style of play, Michael Duff was sacked earlier this month, despite only being appointed as the boss in the summer.

Alan Sheehan has been named as caretaker boss, and he was in the dugout as the Swans picked up a decent point at fellow managerless side Stoke City on Tuesday night.

In the background, chairman Alan Coleman has been leading the search for Duff’s successor, and a host of names have been linked with the vacancy.

Swansea push to bring in Chris Davies

But, it was revealed last week that Spurs coach Davies was the ‘leading candidate’, and that the Swans had seen an approach for the 38-year-old rejected.

Nevertheless, Ange Postecoglou had admitted that Davies could still leave the Londoners, and Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas has confirmed that the Welsh side are preparing another formal approach for the ex-Celtic coach.

“Swansea preparing another approach for Tottenham assistant Chris Davies. Expected to be soon.”

Even though Spurs have made it clear that they want to keep the coach, who is highly-rated among the players, the fact Swansea are going back with another move suggests they have had encouragement that Davies is willing to make the move.

Chris Davies fits the bill for Swansea

As mentioned, a major criticism of Duff was the style of play, and Coleman has made it clear that he wants the next boss to implement a possession-based approach, which would build on the work of former boss Russell Martin.

On that basis, Davies would appear to tick the boxes, as he has spent the bulk of his career working with Brendan Rodgers which gives an indication of the footballing philosophy he has, whilst the fact he’s now part of Postecoglou’s backroom team reinforces that.

Chris Davies' Coaching Career So Far Years Club 2010 - 2012 Swansea City 2012 - 2015 Liverpool 2016 Reading 2016 - 2019 Celtic 2019 - 2023 Leicester City 2023 - Tottenham

Furthermore, Davies knows about the demands at Swansea, as he was part of the setup at the club when Rodgers was in charge and they won promotion to the Premier League.

He impressed the current Celtic chief to the extent that he took him to Liverpool, Celtic and Leicester as well.

Of course, there would be risks to this appointment, as Davies is untested as a head coach, but he would appear to fit the ‘Swansea DNA’ which they are looking to get back to.

Swansea set for crucial period

Sheehan deserves huge credit for guiding Swansea to a crucial four points from their past two games, and that has eased any major relegation fears for the moment.

However, things can change quickly in football, and the December period is notoriously demanding, so it would be beneficial for the club if a new boss came in swiftly, particularly with the January window on the horizon.

The Swans are back in action this weekend when they host Middlesbrough.