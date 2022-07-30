Fresh development shared in Stoke City’s transfer pursuit of striker

Stoke City are emerging as the frontrunners to sign Liam Delap on loan from Manchester City.

The striker is highly-rated by the Premier League champions but with Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez ahead of him in the pecking order, Delap is obviously going to struggle for game time.

Therefore, he will be allowed to leave on loan in this window and it was reported this morning that the Potters were among a host of Championship clubs monitoring the 19-year-old.

And, in a fresh development, journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Michael O’Neill’s side are leading the race to get Delap.

“Stoke City are in advanced talks to sign Liam Delap, favourites to find full agreement with Man City. Been told City will only let Delap go on loan. Southampton £16m official bid and Newcastle approaches have been rejected. Stoke, on it.”

Bringing in attacking reinforcements is likely to be the priority for O’Neill ahead of the deadline, with his Stoke side suffering a disappointing 2-0 defeat away to Millwall on the opening day this afternoon.

The verdict

This is some good news for Stoke City after that underwhelming performance at The Den, with the prospect of Delap joining one that should excite the fans.

Even though they have Dwight Gayle and Tyrese Campbell among a few other forward options, the reality is that Delap would be an upgrade on most at the club and would arrive with a big reputation.

So, if they can get this over the line it’s one they have to do and it seems as though this move could happen.

