Fresh development shared in Rangers’ pursuit of QPR boss Michael Beale

Rangers are expected to make a formal approach to QPR as they look to appoint Michael Beale as their new boss.

The Glasgow side sacked Giovanni van Bronckhorst on Monday after a disappointing season that saw them exit the Champions League as the worst side ever in the group stage, whilst they trail rivals Celtic by nine points in the league.

Since the Dutchman’s dismissal, Beale has emerged as a frontrunner and reporter Alex Crook has revealed on Wednesday night that they’re making a move to land the 42-year-old, who worked at Ibrox as Steven Gerrard’s assistant previously.

“Rangers look set to make a formal approach for QPR boss and their ex-assistant Mick Beale. Interesting to see if he stays loyal to the project this time. Big job to say no to.”

Beale turned down the chance to join Wolves last month after they had approached the R’s, who are entitled to around £1.5m in compensation if the boss leaves.

At the time, the former Aston Villa coach explained why he wanted to show loyalty to the Londoners, who gave him his first managerial role in the summer.

The verdict

This has been going on for a few days now and that’s not really doing anyone any favours, with QPR needing to know the situation.

If Rangers make an approach it’s going to leave Beale with a big decision to make and it will be interesting to see what happens considering the comments he made after turning down Wolves.

Either way, QPR need an answer quickly as it would leave them in a difficult position if they lost their boss after a matter of months in charge.

