Fresh development shared in potential Birmingham City takeover

The deal that would see Maxi Lopez and Paul Richardson complete a takeover of Birmingham City is in ‘jeopardy’ as their period of exclusivity comes near an end.

It’s no secret that the former Barcelona player and the businessman, who is a lifelong Blues fan, are keen to buy the club from the current controversial owners.

With a deposit having been paid and contracts exchanged, it had been hoped that the club would be in a position to confirm the move had gone through by now, but that hasn’t happened.

And, in a concerning update, Mirror reporter Neil Moxley has revealed that the deal is in doubt as time runs out for the duo to finalise the agreement.

The update adds that there is ‘no chance’ the EFL will have ratified the takeover by next week as they wait for further information from the parties involved before signing off on the deal.

As well as that, Moxley claims there remains doubts about whether Lopez and Richardson have the funds to get this done.

Any other interested parties will be able to talk to the club about a deal next week.

Only die-hard Birmingham City supporters will get at least 20/25 on this quiz

1 of 25 What year were the club founded? 1865 1875 1885 1895

The verdict

Most Blues fans will be getting bored with how this is playing out as it has dragged on throughout the summer and even when it seems close, there are more obstacles that crop up.

Clearly, this suggests an announcement is by no means imminent, so it would indicate that there is more twists and turns ahead.

That’s not what Blues fans want but they will wait for further developments which are sure to come in the next seven days.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.