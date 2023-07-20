Newcastle United are ‘close’ to signing Tino Livramento from Southampton in a deal that will be worth around £30m.

Newcastle to sign Tino Livramento

It was always going to be a busy summer for the Magpies as they gear up for their Champions League return, and bringing in a right-back to compete with Kieran Trippier was a target for Eddie Howe.

It became apparent earlier in the window that Livramento was a firm target for Newcastle, despite the injury issues the full-back has had in the past year.

That hasn’t deterred the north-east outfit though, as the Guardian revealed that he is likely to leave the Saints in a big-money transfer.

“Southampton will struggle to hold on to their best players after relegation and are close to selling Tino Livramento to Newcastle for about £30m. The 20-year-old right-back moved to St Mary’s from Chelsea two years ago and is fit after missing much of last season with a knee injury.

“Chelsea inserted a buyback clause when they sold Livramento, who can play on both flanks, but he is expected to follow Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes in joining Newcastle.”

What does this mean for Southampton?

Southampton brought Livramento to the club in 2021 from Chelsea as he looked for regular game time, and it’s a move that paid off in his first season, with the right-back excelling, as he impressed with his defensive quality and his willingness to get forward.

However, a serious knee injury towards the end of that campaign was a real blow, and Livramento only returned in time to make two substitute appearances as the south coast side were relegated last season.

Nevertheless, there would have been a hope that the youngster would stick around this season, as he had the potential to become a key player under Russell Martin.

But, sales were always necessary following relegation, and it seems they are cashing in for a huge sum, although a portion of that will be due to Chelsea.

With Kyle Walker-Peters still at the club, right-back won’t be a pressing issue for Martin, although he will no doubt want a backup, and that would change if the former Spurs man moves on as well, which has been suggested.

Southampton summer transfer plans

This window was always going to involve several high-profile departures, which is the case for all clubs when they drop to the Championship.

Livramento is a player with huge potential, but £30m seems like a very good deal for Southampton, especially as he has been out for a year, so he may not come back as the same player.

Martin knows there will be more exits on the cards, and he will also have a host of names that he wants to bring in to strengthen the squad, as there is still work that needs to be done on that front. In truth, you would expect Southampton to be trading right up to the deadline.

They begin their Championship season with a game at Sheffield Wednesday on August 4.