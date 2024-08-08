Highlights Man United ready £25m bid for Burnley's Sander Berge.

The Norwegian international, who is under contract at Turf Moor until 2027, has told the Red Devils that he wants to join them.

Fenerbahce have also had an interest in Berge.

Man United are readying a ‘tempting bid’ for Sander Berge worth up to £25m, with the Burnley midfielder open to making the move to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are on the lookout for a new option in the middle of the park, and it has been stated in recent days that Berge is a target.

And, in a fresh development, TEAMtalk has revealed that Berge has told Man Utd he wants to join, with the clubs now in talks over agreeing a fee.

Man Utd set to make £25m offer for Sander Berge

The update adds that United will make an offer in the region of £25m, although that is inclusive of add-ons, and it remains to be seen whether that will convince Burnley to sell.

However, it has been claimed previously that the Clarets will want £30m before they agree to a deal for the Norwegian international.

So, discussions are likely to continue in the days and weeks ahead, with Berge also thought to be on the radar of Fenerbahçe, who are now managed by José Mourinho.

Burnley must stand on Sander Berge valuation

It’s no surprise that the 26-year-old is open to joining Man Utd, as despite their struggles in recent years, they remain one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they do have European football this season.

So, he will no doubt be pushing to make the move, but the reality is that Burnley hold all the cards in these negotiations.

The former Sheffield United man has a deal at Turf Moor that runs until the summer of 2027, so they are under no pressure to cash in.

Of course, their finances took a hit following relegation, but it doesn’t mean they have to agree to quick sales.

Ultimately, every player has a price, and £25-30m seems fair for someone like Berge, who was impressive in the Premier League last season, even if Burnley struggled.

Sander Berge's Premier League 23/24 Stats (Source: Sofascore) Appearances 37 Goals 1 Assists 2 Pass accuracy 89% Tackles per game 2.1 Balls recovered per game 5.5 Clearances per game 1.6 Yellow cards 8 Red cards 1

Therefore, it’s down to United to hit those numbers, or structure a deal that means they are achievable with add-ons in the future.

If not, then Berge will have to continue at Burnley, but if Man Utd do make a serious push for the player, then you would expect an agreement to be reached.

Burnley’s summer transfer plans

As mentioned, relegation had an impact on Burnley’s finances, but so far they haven’t really sanctioned high-profile sales, except for Aro Muric.

That will surely change in the final weeks of the window, but the Clarets do need to shift players on as Scott Parker is working with a ridiculously big squad right now.

It will take time for him to work out his best XI, and patience will be required from the fans as things take shape this season. As well as that, you can be sure that Parker and the recruitment team are still looking for new signings to help the team.

Burnley start their Championship season on Monday night when they travel to Kenilworth Road to take on Luton Town.