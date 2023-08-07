Highlights Southampton have rejected Liverpool's third bid for midfielder Romeo Lavia, insisting on their £50m valuation.

The two clubs are not far apart in their valuation, so an agreement is likely to be reached eventually.

Southampton's stance shows their refusal to be bullied in the market and highlights Lavia's exceptional talent, making him a valuable asset.

Southampton have turned down an offer from Liverpool of around £45m for midfielder Romeo Lavia, as they seek £50m for their exciting talent.

Liverpool fail with latest Romeo Lavia transfer offer

The 19-year-old only joined the Saints from Manchester City last year, and whilst it was a tough first season as the club went down, Lavia was one of a few to emerge with real credit.

The Belgian international impressed with his ability in the middle of the park, and a summer move always seemed on the cards, with Chelsea and Arsenal among the clubs believed to be monitoring Lavia.

However, it’s Liverpool who have emerged as the frontrunners in the past few weeks, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has revealed that they have seen their latest bid turned down by the Championship side.

“Southampton have rejected Liverpool’s THIRD bid for midfielder Romeo Lavia. Bid understood to be in the region of £45m. Talks ongoing - with Southampton thought to be standing firm on their £50m valuation.”

Will Romeo Lavia leave Southampton?

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool return with an offer, but the reality is that the two clubs don’t seem to be too far apart on their valuation of Lavia.

Therefore, you would expect an agreement to be reached at some stage, with Lavia sure to want the chance to join a club like Liverpool.

But, you have to admire Southampton’s stance here. They have shown they won’t be bullied in the market, and they are right to demand such a big fee for Lavia, because he is an exceptional talent who is only going to get better in the years to come.

Now, the ball is in Liverpool’s court, and they need to come back with an improved bid to get this over the line.

Will Southampton miss Romeo Lavia?

Obviously, to lose such a talented player would be a blow, but you get the feeling that Russell Martin has planned all summer knowing there was a high possibility would be leaving.

The new boss didn’t use Lavia at all in the opening day win at Sheffield Wednesday, and the team produced an outstanding display to pick up maximum points.

They particularly impressed in midfield, with the team showing they have got to grips with what Martin wants, as they dominated possession.

Southampton summer transfer plans

It’s been a difficult summer for Southampton to plan around, as they knew there would be plenty of interest in their players, but they don’t know exactly who would go.

If Lavia did move on, he is going to command a huge sum, which should give Martin more freedom in the market. Plus, if he is sold for £50m, it might mean a few more players could be kept.

So, it will be interesting to see how it plays out, although it would be a real surprise if Lavia didn’t move to Liverpool. Then, it will be down to Martin and the recruitment team to use the funds brought in wiseley, as they target some quality to improve the group to help their promotion push.