Leicester City have ‘moved on’ from Graham Potter as they continue their search for a new head coach.

Will Graham Potter join Leicester?

The Foxes have endured a miserable campaign that resulted in relegation on the final day of the season.

Brendan Rodgers was in charge of most of the season, with Dean Smith taking over for the run-in, but the former Aston Villa chief couldn’t spark a revival, as Leicester finished in the bottom three.

Since relegation was confirmed, the hierarchy at the King Power Stadium have been looking for a new boss, and it had been claimed that Potter was their first-choice.

The 48-year-old is out of work since leaving Chelsea earlier this year, and he would be seen as a real coup for the Foxes after the job he did at Brighton. But, convincing him to drop to the Championship was always going to be tough.

And, following an update from Sun journalist Alan Nixon, it appears Potter won’t be joining Leicester, as he implied the ex-Swansea chief had turned them down.

“Went in for Potter last week, but I think they have moved on now.”

Who will be the next Leicester manager?

With the side not due back for pre-season for a few weeks, Leicester do have time to search for their next head coach, and it appears they will take their time.

It has been claimed that the likes of Steven Gerrard, Scott Parker, Kieran McKenna and Enzo Maresca are on the radar of Leicester, whilst Smith also has support on the board, who were impressed when he held discussions about how the club should move forward.

Of course, some of those names will be easier to get than others. For example, enticing McKenna away from Ipswich Town will be a major challenge, whilst Celtic are also keen on Maresca, who is a first-team coach at Man City, so any talks with him will have to wait until after Saturday’s Champions League final.

Despite their relegation, Leicester are still a very attractive option for managers, who will see a club that has the potential to bounce back to the Premier League at the first attempt. Although, the same can be said of Leeds United, who will be searching for similar names after their relegation.

So, it will be intriguing to see who they end up with, but it won’t be Potter, which always seemed like a long shot given his pedigree.