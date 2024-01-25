Highlights Ipswich Town's offer for Sam Gallagher has been rejected. They are desperate to bring in a new striker due to George Hirst's injury.

Ipswich Town have had another offer rejected for Blackburn Rovers’ Sam Gallagher as they look to bring in a new number nine ahead of the deadline.

Ipswich make fresh offer for Sam Gallagher

It was reported earlier this month that the Tractor Boys were keen on Gallagher, who has endured an injury-hit campaign so far for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side.

However, Blackburn turned down two offers for the 28-year-old, which were believed to be in the region of £1.5m.

Despite the former Southampton man being keen on the move, it had seemed as though Ipswich were looking elsewhere after they had failed to agree terms with their fellow Championship side.

Yet, in a fresh update on Thursday night, journalist Pete O’Rourke revealed that a new bid went in from the Suffolk side for Gallagher, although that has also been rejected.

“Understand Blackburn Rovers have rejected a new bid from Ipswich for striker Sam Gallagher.”

Ipswich desperate to bring in a striker

It has been a brilliant season so far for Kieran McKenna’s side, and they’re firmly in the mix for automatic promotion, even if Southampton and Leeds look as though they will push them all the way.

But, they were dealt a big blow when it was confirmed that George Hirst was set for a lengthy absence, which heightened the need for a number nine to be brought in this month.

As well as that, it’s clear that McKenna will want someone who has similar qualities to the former Sheffield Wednesday man, who excels with his back to goal, works the channels and acts as a focal point for Ipswich.

That all-round game is backed up by the fact that Hirst has registered six assists this season, as well as scoring the same number of goals, with his presence key to allowing the likes of Conor Chaplin and Nathan Broadhead play the way they do.

Gallagher fits the bill on that front with his physicality, even if his injury record will be a concern, and he hasn’t been the most prolific over the years, having failed to hit double figures in the Championship for Rovers.

But, he isn’t the only striker on their radar, as it was stated that Ipswich have made an offer in excess of £1m for AFC Wimbledon’s Ali Al-Hamadi.

That’s unlikely to be enough to do a deal though, as reports have claimed that the League Two side want around double that for their star man, who is currently with Iraq at the Asia Cup.

Either way, it proves that Ipswich are active as they try to get a deal done before the deadline, which is next week at 11pm.