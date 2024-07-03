Highlights Celtic interested in signing Adam Idah permanently after successful loan spell.

Idah scored 8 league goals in 15 games for Celtic, including key strikes.

Norwich City's contract situation and finances may influence Idah's future.

Celtic have made ‘an approach’ to sign Adam Idah from Norwich City on a permanent basis after his successful loan spell in Glasgow in the second half of last season.

The 23-year-old joined the Hoops in the January window and played a huge part as Brendan Rodgers’ side won the double.

Idah scored eight league goals in 15 games, despite not always starting, which included some key strikes.

Adam Idah's Celtic Record 23/24 (Source: Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played 19 9 2 809

The Ireland international would also play a starring role as Celtic won the Scottish Cup final, as he scored a last minute winner to settle the derby at Hampden Park.

Celtic seeking permanent Adam Idah deal

Given his importance to the side, it’s no real surprise that it has been suggested that Celtic are looking to bring Idah back to Parkhead on a permanent basis.

However, any deal was not going to be straightforward, as the striker is still under contract with Norwich until the summer of 2028.

Plus, David Wagner was the manager who sanctioned his departure in January, but the former Huddersfield Town chief has since left, with Johannes Hoff Thorup now in charge at Carrow Road, and he has claimed he wants to assess Idah, along with the rest of the squad, before making a decision on his future.

Nevertheless, it seems Celtic are pushing ahead as they try to sign Idah, as Sky Sports News has confirmed that the Scottish champions have made an official approach for the player.

Adam Idah may want permanent Celtic switch

Whilst Norwich are under no pressure to sell Idah due to his contract situation, the reality is that if Celtic formalise their interest, it could leave them in a difficult position.

That’s because Idah clearly enjoyed his time north of the border, and he has openly admitted that he grew up supporting Celtic.

So, the chance to return to Parkhead is going to appeal, particularly as Rodgers’ side will go straight into the Champions League group stage, which will give Idah the opportunity to play on the biggest stage in club football.

Norwich City’s summer transfer plans

Following on from that, Thorup will surely decide that he only wants players who are committed to the club, and in that case a summer departure would suit all parties.

Of course, if the boss decides he wants Idah to be a key player, he may be convinced to stay, but, if not, an exit would at least bring in some funds for new recruits.

We know that the Canaries are not the biggest spenders in the Championship, so a high-profile sale could boost the budget, which would be very welcome.

Ultimately, this will come down to finances, and Celtic will need to stump up a hefty fee to bring Idah in on a permanent basis, and it will be intriguing to see what sort of offer they do make if they formalise their interest with a bid.

You would expect that conversations will take place between the clubs and the player, and then the picture will become clearer on where Idah will be playing his football next season.