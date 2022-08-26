Fresh development shared in Blackburn’s transfer pursuit of Coventry City player

Blackburn have had a bid accepted by Coventry City for defender Dominic Hyam.

It’s no secret that Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson is desperate to strengthen his squad ahead of the transfer deadline on Thursday and it’s thought that at least one centre-back will arrive at Ewood Park.

And, Lancashire Live have revealed that Blackburn have made significant progress on that front, as they have agreed a fee with the Sky Blues for Hyam.

The 26-year-old will not be involved as Mark Robins’ side take on Hull City on Saturday, as he prepares for discussion with the fellow Championship side about the switch.

Whilst this may seem very advanced, the update does add that Blackburn are also keen on free agent Steven Caulker and Liverpool’s Sepp van den Berg, who would join on loan if it happens. However, they will not sign all three players, so decisions will need to be made.

Hyam’s absence against the Tigers will be a blow for Coventry, as he has been a reliable performer since joining the club and has barely missed a game since their return to the second tier.

23 questions about Blackburn Rovers’ summer signings from over the years – Can you get full marks?

1 of 23 Which club did Roque Santa Cruz join from? Club Olimpia Bayern Munich Schalke Flamengo

The verdict

This would be a smart bit of business for Blackburn as Hyam is a proven player at this level and when you consider his age, he’s about to enter his peak years.

Therefore, he would certainly improve the Rovers squad and he should have little problem adapting to the new manager considering he has similar demands to Robins in what he wants from his defenders.

It could be a very busy few days ahead for Blackburn and it will be interesting to see how their squad looks once the deadline passes.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.