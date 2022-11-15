Fresh development shared as Wigan Athletic step up search for new boss

Wigan Athletic will interview around 12 candidates in the coming week as they search for Leam Richardson’s successor.

The Latics hierarchy made the somewhat surprising decision to sack Richardson just weeks after he had been given a long-term contract.

Despite a crucial 2-1 win over Blackpool last time out, Wigan remain in the relegation zone, so the next appointment is massive as the owners look to bring in someone who can keep the team in the Championship.

A host of names have been linked with the vacancy in the past few days and it appears the thorough process to identify the right man has begun.

That’s after Wigan Today revealed that the hierarchy are planning talks with ‘around a dozen’ potential candidates, with those discussions to take place during this week.

Interestingly though, the update also adds that a decision could come by the end of the week as they look to give the new boss time to get to know players during the break.

Wigan are back in action on December 10 when they travel to The Den to take on Millwall.

The verdict

It’s good for Wigan fans to hear that the club are not just focusing on a few names and will instead conduct a bigger search.

The World Cup break has given the board a bit more time to find the right man and they know the importance of this decision considering the position the side find themselves in.

So, there’s no need to rush and it will ultimately be down to the best candidate from the talks that take place this week.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.