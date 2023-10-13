Highlights West Ham have been interested in defender Ronnie Edwards for a while, but they are unsure about making an offer in January.

Edwards is a young player with over 100 appearances for Peterborough and has caught the attention of Premier League clubs.

Edwards will likely leave Peterborough in the next two transfer windows, and his potential suggests he can make it in the Premier League with the right development.

West Ham do have a long-standing interest in Peterborough defender Ronnie Edwards, but they are unsure whether to make an offer for the player in the January window.

Who is Ronnie Edwards?

The 20-year-old joined the Posh in 2020 from Barnet, and despite his young age, he has already made over 100 appearances for the club, which includes playing in both the Championship and League One.

Such performances have caught the eye, with Edwards having represented England at various youth levels, and he was thought to be on the radar of several Premier League sides in the past.

West Ham monitoring Ronnie Edwards

West Ham are thought to be admirers of Edwards for some time, and they had been heavily linked with the player in the summer, but no agreement was reached.

Since then, there has been talk that they could revisit the deal in January, but TEAMtalk has suggested the Hammers are having a rethink on that front.

“Ronnie Edwards has been a prime target throughout this calendar year and Newcastle United have also been scouting the 20-year-old Peterborough United defender.

“The Hammers made inroads on a deal to sign him in the summer – when the Posh wanted £10m – yet could not conclude it, and while there is still interest, sources now indicate that there is fresh uncertainty over whether he fits the model.

“West Ham are treading carefully over signings and contract extensions at the moment, in line with making sure they map out a clear blueprint for the future.”

Will Ronnie Edwards leave Peterborough?

Whether it’s West Ham or another club, it seems inevitable that Edwards will leave Peterborough in one of the next two windows.

The defender has a contract until the summer of 2025, so the reality is that Peterborough are reaching the stage where they need to cash in on Edwards to get maximum value, as his worth could drop unless a new deal can be agreed, but that seems unlikely.

Edwards has plenty of Football League experience under his belt, but he needs to start playing at a higher level if he is going to fulfil his potential, so a transfer could suit all parties.

From Peterborough’s perspective, they will rightly demand a significant sum, and it remains to be seen what sort of offers they receive in the winter window.

Can Ronnie Edwards make the step up to the Premier League?

If West Ham did make a move to sign Edwards, you would imagine that he would not get near the first-team straight away, as David Moyes’ squad is packed with quality.

So, there’s a case to say that Edwards should look to move to a club that will give him game time, as it will be crucial for his development.

But, in terms of his potential, there’s no doubt that Edwards can make his mark in the top-flight in the years to come, however he needs to make sure he takes the right path to reach that level.

In the short-term though, Edwards will only be focused on Peterborough, and trying to help the side as they push for promotion.