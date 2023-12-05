Highlights Sunderland have sacked Tony Mowbray after 15 months as manager.

The club has already narrowed down their choices to two foreign candidates.

Mike Dodds will most likely lead the team for the next match against West Brom, with the new manager starting in seven days against Leeds.

Sunderland sack Tony Mowbray

It was announced on Monday evening that the Black Cats had made the surprise decision to part company with Mowbray after he had been in charge for 15 months.

During that period, the ex-Celtic chief did a brilliant job, guiding the team to the play-offs last season, where they played some exciting, attacking football.

There was an expectation that Sunderland would kick-on this season, and they sit ninth in the table after 19 games, although they’re only three points away from the top six.

Therefore, Mowbray will feel his dismissal was harsh, but the decision has been made, and the search has begun for his replacement.

Who will be the next Sunderland manager?

A host of names have been linked with the vacancy in the past 24 hours, and you would expect things to move relatively quickly.

And, according to Sunderland Nation, the hierarchy at the Stadium of Light have already whittled down the contenders to two preferred choices.

Whilst the names of those managers aren’t revealed, the update does state that both are foreign coaches. The next step will be to speak to those two formally, and then a decision will be made on who lands the job.

Interestingly, they also add that it’s ‘highly likely’ that Mike Dodds will lead the team for the fixture against West Brom on Saturday.

That means the new boss’ first game is likely to be against Leeds United at home in seven days' time.

Championship Table (As it stands December 4th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Bristol City 19 -1 25 15 Birmingham City 19 -4 23 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 2 22

Is this the right approach from Sunderland?

Ultimately, most fans won’t care where the next manager is from, it’s just about getting the best possible candidate through the door.

The squad is made up of plenty of foreign players, and the days of needing a British coach are long gone.

Of course, some may feel that having a manager with Championship experience is beneficial, particularly with a mid-season appointment, but, generally, it will be about getting the best person for the role.

What next for Sunderland?

As mentioned, the Wearside outfit are back in action on Saturday when they take on Albion in the Sky TV game at 12:30.

That will be a huge test for the side, as the Baggies have been in good form over the past few weeks, and they currently occupy a top six spot.

After that, it’s Leeds, so we will get a clearer indication of where Sunderland are by next Tuesday night as they look to push back into the promotion race.

But, it’s the start of a hectic period, as the Black Cats play seven games, including those two, before the FA Cup fixture at home to bitter rivals Newcastle United.

The players will remain focused on these upcoming games, but the board will be working to bring in a new boss, and there’s a lot of pressure on them to get it right.