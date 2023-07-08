Southampton and Sunderland will face Premier League competition for Manchester United’s Amad Diallo, with Burnley and Sheffield United keen on the attacker.

Who wants to sign Amad Diallo?

The 20-year-old, who was a big-money for the Red Devils a few years ago, has had to be patient for opportunities at Old Trafford, so loan moves were always on the cards.

Diallo endured a tough spell with Rangers in Scotland before joining Sunderland last season, and it’s fair to say it was a deal that paid off spectacularly for the Black Cats.

The forward quickly established himself as one of the standout performers at the Stadium of Light, and in the whole division, scoring 14 league goals as Tony Mowbray’s side reached the play-offs, where they would ultimately lose to Luton Town over two legs.

Amad Diallo had an impressive loan spell at Sunderland in 2022/23.

Nevertheless, his performances on Wearside meant Sunderland would be desperate to bring Diallo back, and it has been claimed he is open to the possibility of returning.

However, United will obviously have a huge say in what happens, as they look for their player to play at the highest level, and to also find a club that suits his style.

Southampton are believed to be ready to rival Sunderland for Diallo’s signature, but Football Insider has now revealed that there is top-flight interest, with newly-promoted duo Burnley and Sheffield United keen on the Ivory Coast international.

Of course, that would give Diallo the chance to test himself in the Premier League, which will give Man United a clearer indication of whether the youngster will be able to be part of their squad in the years to come.

The update does reiterate that Sunderland are looking to sign Diallo, stating that he is someone they would ‘love’ to sign this summer.

How big a signing would Amad Diallo be for Sunderland or Southampton?

There’s no denying this would be one of the biggest transfers in the Championship this summer, as Diallo has proven himself to be a class act at this level.

Not only did he contribute plenty of goals for Sunderland, but his all-round game was excellent. He would beat his opponent with ease, he has an eye for a pass, and he’s someone that the fans enjoy watching.

Perhaps the most exciting aspect is just how much Diallo improved though. He just got better and better last season, embracing the extra responsibility that Mowbray gave him, so you would think he can kick-on even more in the next 12 months.

Will Amad Diallo leave Man United?

Erik ten Hag is likely to give the youngster a chance to impress in pre-season, but with so many senior options available to the United boss, another loan is on the cards, as they know the importance of letting Diallo play each week.

So, this could be one to monitor in the coming weeks, and it’s a decision that the Premier League side will have to make. You can understand why they will want Diallo to play in the top-flight, so the prospect of him joining a stylish side like Burnley will appeal. But, it’s all about game time for the ex-Atalanta man, so the club have a call to make.