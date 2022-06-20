Fresh development shared as Sunderland & Middlesbrough battle for Leicester City player

Leicester City are willing to let Daniel Iversen leave the club this summer amid interest from Middlesbrough and Sunderland.

The 24-year-old has spent the past 18 months with Preston in the Championship on loan and he has established himself as a top keeper at this level during that period.

However, he has returned to his parent club the Foxes this summer and is weighing up his next move, with Kasper Schmeichel and Danny Ward both ahead of Iversen in the pecking order.

With the two international stoppers above Iversen, Leicestershire Live have revealed that the Premier League side are open to letting him depart in the coming months, which will be welcome news for the Black Cats and Boro who are monitoring the player.

They add that either a loan or a permanent move would be considered, although it’s unclear what sort of fee they would be demanding for Danish youth international.

Both of the north east sides are desperate for new keepers this summer, with Boro having let Joe Lumley go whilst Sunderland need competition for Anthony Patterson following their promotion.

The verdict

Firstly, you have to say that Iversen has shown during his time at Deepdale that he is a very good keeper, so he would be a great signing for either club.

Clearly, this is a very positive update on that front as it shows that there is a deal to be done.

So, it’s now down to Sunderland, Boro and whoever is interested to start putting offers to Leicester and the player, and it will be a coup for whoever lands the keeper in the coming weeks.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.