Fresh development shared as Sunderland consider high-profile transfer

Jermain Defoe is open to a return to Sunderland, although there is Championship interest in the striker.

The 39-year-old is a favourite on Wearside after scoring 34 goals in 87 games earlier in his career and a return to the Stadium of Light has been suggested by the support after it was revealed last week that Defoe had left Rangers.

And, the i newspaper have confirmed that talks have taken place between the Black Cats and Defoe, with the report claiming that the former England international has not ruled out going back to Sunderland.

However, one potential obstacle to the signing is that clubs in the second tier have also been in touch with Defoe, who still wants to carry on playing this season.

Bringing in a new number nine is a priority for Lee Johnson this month to share the workload with the in-form Ross Stewart.

Everton loanee Nathan Broadhead had been impressing but he was ruled out for a few months after suffering a serious hamstring injury in the League Cup defeat at Arsenal towards the end of December.

The verdict

This is news that’s sure to excite the Sunderland fans as Defoe was such a popular figure at the club in the past.

More importantly though, he would be a brilliant addition for any League One side because, despite his age, he still has a lot to offer and remains an excellent finisher.

So, this would be a real coup for Sunderland if it happens and whilst there still appears to be obstacles to overcome, it’s clear a return is a possibility.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.