Fresh development shared as Sunderland close in on Alex Neil’s successor

Tony Mowbray has agreed a deal to take over as Sunderland manager with an announcement expected on Tuesday.

The Black Cats were left in a difficult position on Friday when Alex Neil decided to take up the Stoke City job, meaning Martin Canning was in charge for the 1-0 defeat to Norwich City – but he has now left as well.

Therefore, the hierarchy were keen to name Neil’s replacement quickly and Chronicle Live have revealed that Mowbray is the man who will take over.

They state everything has been agreed in principle with the former Blackburn chief, who is expected to be confirmed as the new boss on Tuesday.

That means he will be in line to take charge for the game against Rotherham at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday, as the Wearside outfit look to build on what has been a good start to the campaign.

Mowbray has won promotion from the Championship with West Brom before, whilst he has also had spells in charge of Celtic and Middlesbrough among others.

The verdict

This is a decision that will divide opinion among the support but you do have to credit the board for moving quickly given they were left in a difficult position.

They have got a new manager who knows the league well and should be able to build on the good work that Neil did at the club.

As for Mowbray, it’s a fantastic opportunity for him and he will be desperate to get off to a good start against Rotherham on Wednesday.

