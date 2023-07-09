Stoke City are leading Blackburn Rovers in the race to sign Brighton youngster Andrew Moran on loan this summer.

Who is Andrew Moran?

The 19-year-old joined the Seagulls from Irish side Bray Wanderers in 2020, and he has been predominantly playing for their development sides since, although he did play in the win at Everton in the league last season.

Moran is very highly-rated by the Premier League club, who are well-known for their eye for a player and developing youngsters, with the likes of Evan Ferguson and Julio Enciso just two who have forced their way into Roberto de Zerbi’s plans in the past six months.

Whilst there is a feeling that Moran can make an impact at first-team level in the future, the attacking midfielder is expected to leave on loan next season to get some crucial game time.

It has been reported that Stoke, Rovers and Swansea were keeping tabs on the teenager, knowing he would be available.

And, in a fresh development, TEAMtalk have revealed that it’s the Potters who are now emerging as the ‘frontrunners’ for his signature.

It’s stated that Alex Neil is ‘hopeful’ that a deal will be agreed, which would make Moran the third new recruit for Stoke in the window so far.

What would Andrew Moran bring to Stoke?

As mentioned, Moran is best as an attacking midfielder, but the Ireland U21 international is also capable of playing out wide, so he is a pretty flexible player in the final third, which will increase his chances of making the Stoke XI if this happens.

As you would expect for someone at Brighton, Moran has outstanding technique, with his ability on the ball undoubtedly his strongest attribute.

His potential has also caught attention from De Zerbi, as it has been claimed the Italian is a big fan of Moran, who signed a new long-term contract in April, which is further proof that Brighton expect him to have a big future with them.

So, Stoke know that they would only be having the player for a year, but he is someone who would expect to make a big impact at Championship level.

Stoke City summer transfer plans

This is going to be a huge summer forStoke, who have been big underperformers since they were relegated from the Premier League.

Of course, that can’t be levelled at Neil, who is preparing for his first full season in charge of the club, but he knows the spotlight is now firmly on him, and he needs to bring in new recruits to meet the expectations he will have.

After a big clear-out of released players, it’s clear the squad needs improving, even with Enda Stevens and Ben Pearson joining, which looks like two good signings. But, more is required, and Moran would be an exciting signing, who could give them an extra spark in the final third.

Landing the youngster ahead of Blackburn would be a coup for Stoke, and they will hope it can kickstart a busy few weeks on the transfer front ahead of their Championship opener against Rotherham on August 5.