Russell Martin has signed an initial three-year deal to be the new Southampton boss, with his move from Swansea City set to be confirmed shortly.

Russell Martin leaves Swansea for Southampton

It’s no secret that Saints have identified the 37-year-old as the man they want to lead their rebuild following relegation from the Premier League.

And, reporter Fabrizio Romano has revealed that everything has been finalised now, with Martin to put pen to paper on a deal that will run until 2026, whilst there will be an option to extend that by another 12 months.

“Russell Martin will sign a three-year deal as new Southampton head coach, done and sealed — contract will also include option for further year. Jason Wilcox appointment, instrumental in this appointment to propel the type of football Southampton want to play.”

More to follow…