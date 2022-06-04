Fresh development shared as Sheffield Wednesday face battle to keep hold of key man

Atlético Talleres remain interested in signing Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass despite having a bid in the region of £1m rejected already.

The Owls always knew it would be tough to keep hold of the attacker after they failed to win promotion back to the Championship, and that has proven to be the case.

Perhaps surprisingly, it’s the Argentinian side who are showing the most interest in the attacker, with their boss Pedro Caixinha knowing all about Windass having worked with him at Rangers.

And, even though they have failed with one bid, a reunion can’t be ruled out, as Yorkshire Live have revealed that the top-flight outfit are still monitoring Windass and could return with another offer.

Wednesday have made it clear that they don’t want to lose the 28-year-old and they aren’t in a position where they have to sell as Windass effectively has two years to run on his deal at Hillsborough, as whilst it expires in 2023, the Owls have an option to extend that by 12 months.

Windass scored four goals in 11 games during an injury hit campaign as the side lost to Sunderland in the play-offs.

The verdict

The South American side are clearly very keen on doing a deal for Windass and it’s ultimately going to come down to the numbers that they put up.

You can understand why Wednesday have rejected the first bid because it doesn’t really represent the value of the player give his quality and contract situation.

So, the situation for Darren Moore and the club will be straightforward – unless an improved offer arrives then Windass will remain at the club and he will be crucial to their promotion chances next season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.