Fresh development shared as QPR man in line for transfer move away

Queens Park Rangers’ Murphy Mahoney is with Southend for their pre-season friendly against Gillingham today as they consider a loan move for the keeper.

The 20-year-old has come through the ranks with the R’s and he featured twice towards the end of the previous campaign as Mark Warburton’s squad was impacted by injury in the goalkeeping department.

However, with those issues now sorted, it was always going to be tough for Mahoney to get near the first-team this season, so a temporary switch could be the best move for his development.

And, West London Sport have shared an update on that front, as they revealed that the stopper is currently with Southend as they weigh up a move for the youngster.

The update adds that Mahoney will feature for the National League side as they take on Gillingham today, as he hopes to impress to earn a move.

Michael Beale’s side continue their preparations ahead of the Championship season with a game against Crystal Palace at home this afternoon as well.

The verdict

This looks as though it would be a very good move for all parties as Mahoney is at an age now where he needs to be playing regular football to continue his development.

Whilst some may think dropping to non-league is far from ideal, the reality is that it would be a big test for the keeper as it’s a physical league and, crucially, the chance to play competitively where it means so much.

So, it will be interesting to see if this gets done, although there doesn’t seem to be much potentially stopping this from happening.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.